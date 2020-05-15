The Future of Money Post-Pandemic with Citibank

Tony McLaughlin, Emerging Payments and Business Development, Citi, questions whether the popular opinion that the pandemic will encourage the acceleration of both Digital Transformation and the adoption of Digital Currencies. He talks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about the gap between 'Bitcoin Ideology' and actual adoption, how China and Sweeden are taking a closer look at committing to a central bank digital currency, what ESG concerns other cryptocurrencies might spark and the impact Covid-19 will have on our relationship with sharing data.

