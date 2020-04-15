Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

How to Fight Fraud Attacks With Machine Learning

Greg Hancell, fraud expert at OneSpan, talks about how financial institutions can fight fraud using machine learning. Hear his insights on why explainable artificial intelligence is important, and how banks can get started with continuous monitoring and contextual authentication.

Learn more about how to fight fraud using machine learning in this on-demand webinar: On-Demand Webinar - How to Address Fraud With Risk Analytics

574
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /crime

58 m
Video
How to Fight Fraud Attacks With Machine Learning
FinextraTV
30 Mar
Video
Why Account Takeover Attacks are Banks’ Biggest Threat
FinextraTV
24 Mar
Research
Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?
Finextra
23 Mar
News
Swedbank management savaged over money laundering failings
Newsdesk
18 Mar
Company
Baanx taps HooYu to strengthen KYC processes
HooYu

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Payments Security Identity Regulation & Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)