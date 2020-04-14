Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
An insight into Commerzbank's R&D strategy

Michael F. Spitz, CEO, Main Incubator, CVC & R&D Commerzbank Group speaks to FinextraTV about whether banks can truly develop as digital technology companies, Commerzbank's partnership model with fintechs including investment at the proof of concept stage, space tech, digitisation of supply chains, DLT in capital markets, how banks embracing technological change will steer innovation and what benefits this will bring to the world of business.

607
