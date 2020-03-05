Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The challenges of regulation & standards for merchants

Andrew Cregan, Policy Adviser – Payments & Consumer Credit, British Retail Consortium Boris Griesinger, Head of Payment & Finance Projects, HUGO BOSS, speak to FinextraTV's Hannah Wallace at Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2020 in Berlin about the challenges merchants are facing in the payments and retail space today, whether after MIF regulation on interchanges, we need a scheme fee regulation and what the next round of merchant payments innovation will be and where it will come from.

