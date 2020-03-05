The challenges of regulation & standards for merchants

Andrew Cregan, Policy Adviser – Payments & Consumer Credit, British Retail Consortium
Boris Griesinger, Head of Payment & Finance Projects, HUGO BOSS, speak to FinextraTV's Hannah Wallace at Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2020 in Berlin about the challenges merchants are facing in the payments and retail space today, whether after MIF regulation on interchanges, we need a scheme fee regulation and what the next round of merchant payments innovation will be and where it will come from.
