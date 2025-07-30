/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Standard Chartered signs AI deal with Alibaba

Standard Chartered has signed an AI and cloud deal with Albibaba Group.

  0 Be the first to comment

Standard Chartered signs AI deal with Alibaba

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, Standard Chartered will work with Alibaba Cloud as its strategic partner for AI technologies.

Utilising Alibaba Cloud’s technologies, the collaboration is aimed at developing AI-powered customer service and sales intelligence for customer engagement, automating AI-driven risk management and compliance, and upskilling its staff with AI workshops and certifications.

As part of the deal, Standard Chartered will provide a comprehensive range of banking services tailored to meet Alibaba Group’s business needs, from financial support, supply chain financing support, and cross border fund management.

Bill Winters, group chief executive of Standard Chartered, says: “We are investing heavily in cutting-edge technologies like AI, which are transforming our own business model and reshaping the future of finance. By combining Alibaba Group's technological prowess with our financial expertise, we look to harness the full potential of AI technologies to advance on our innovation agenda while also creating long-term value for our clients, colleagues, and communities.”

Standard Chartered in March began the rollout of a Chat GPT Generative AI tool to tens of thousands of employees around the world and in June bolstered its data analytics capabilities with the appointment of former HSBC executive Yusuf Demiral as global head of AI. This followed the appointment in April of former Monetary Authority of Singapore executive David Hardoon as global head of artificial intelligence enablement.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] How can Businesses Bridge the Gaps in their Cashflow?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Standard Chartered Bank Alibaba

Channels

/artificial intelligence /cloud /retail banking /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

Standard Chartered launches bitcoin spot trading

/people

Standard Chartered names global head of data analytics and AI

/payments

Standard Chartered becomes first bank to join the Temenos partner programme

/payments

Circle lines up banking partners for stablecoin-based Swift competitor

/crypto

Standard Chartered and crypto exchange OKX launch collateral mirroring programme

/people

AI comes to the C-Suite: Standard Chartered appoints AI enablement chief

/ai

Standard Chartered launches GenAI tool worldwide

/ai

Standard Chartered launches AI-powered FX insight videos

[New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) ModelsFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) Models

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept