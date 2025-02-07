Standard Chartered launches AI-powered FX insight videos

Standard Chartered is using AI to create short videos giving its retail customers in Asia the latest foreign exchange insights.

The 'Standard Chartered Wealth Management FX Intelligent Expert' video column applies AI-driven summarisation of research documents, translates the material where necessary, and automatically converts the insights into a one-minute video with voiceover and relevant visuals.



The bank has worked with London Stock Exchange Group on the service, which it says will help investors stay abreast of the rapidly changing FX market in an interactive and accessible way.



Already live for Standard Chartered retail clients in Mainland China, plans are now in place to roll out the service in the coming months in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



Samir Subberwal, global head, wealth solutions, deposits and mortgages, and chief client officer, Standard Chartered, says: “By transforming our Global Chief Investment Office’s expert views into easily digestible, high-quality videos, we offer our clients access to timely market insights wherever they are, reinforcing our commitment to technological innovation and personalised wealth solutions that meet evolving needs.”