AI comes to the C-Suite: Standard Chartered appoints AI enablement chief

Standard Charted has appointed former Monetary Authority of Singapore executive David Hardoon as global head of artificial intelligence enablement.

Hardoon joins the bank with immediate effect, based in Singapore and reporting to chief data officer Mohammed Rahim.

Hardoon was previously chief data officer at MAS and chief data and AI officer at UnionBank of the Philippines.

In his new role, he will be responsible for AI capabilities and governance within the chief data office, identifying opportunities across the bank where AI can add value and streamline processes.

Standard Chartered has been an enthusiastic AI adopter, recently rolling out its own Generative AI tool, dubbed SC GPT, to tens of thousands of employees around the world.

Says Rahim: "As a senior and strategic hire for the Chief Data Office, David will play a critical role in shaping and driving our AI strategy and ambitions, ensuring that we harness the full potential of AI technologies to enhance our client-focused, data-driven services and operations."

