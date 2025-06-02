Editorial

Standard Chartered names global head of data analytics and AI

UK bank Standard Chartered has bolstered its data analytics capabilities with the appointment of former HSBC executive Yusuf Demiral.

Demiral has been named as global head for data analytics and AI for the bank's retail and wealth banking divisions.

He will be based in Singapore for the newly-created role, reporting to Samir Subberwal, global head of wealth solutions, deposits and mortgages and chief client officer. 

He was most recently group head of data analytics and customer relationship management for wealth and personal banking at HSBC. 

 

