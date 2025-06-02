Standard Chartered names global head of data analytics and AI

UK bank Standard Chartered has bolstered its data analytics capabilities with the appointment of former HSBC executive Yusuf Demiral.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Demiral has been named as global head for data analytics and AI for the bank's retail and wealth banking divisions.

He will be based in Singapore for the newly-created role, reporting to Samir Subberwal, global head of wealth solutions, deposits and mortgages and chief client officer.

He was most recently group head of data analytics and customer relationship management for wealth and personal banking at HSBC.