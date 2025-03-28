Standard Chartered launches GenAI tool worldwide

Standard Chartered is rolling out a Generative AI tool to tens of thousands of employees around the world.

The tool, dubbed SC GPT, is launching in 41 markets, helping over 70,000 staffers boost operational efficiency and client engagement.



Standard Chartered says it is expected to improve the bank’s productivity, tailor sales and marketing efforts to increase revenue, advance software engineering with more automation, and scale how risks are measured, managed, recorded and reported.



Meanwhile, a more customised version that allows the bank to use group data to better solve problems particular to Standard Chartered is underway.



The lender is also letting local teams use SC GPT to develop tailored solutions that address market-specific needs such as digital marketing, translation and customer enablement services.



Bill Winters, group chief executive, Standard Chartered, says: "We have a distinctive and increasingly differentiated strategy - we believe the potential for GenAI to help us win in so many areas across Cross-border and Affluent banking will be game changing.



"By harnessing GenAI responsibly, we are driving new efficiencies, transforming service delivery and reinforcing our leadership in digital banking. This is just the beginning of how we will continue to innovate and create long-term value for our clients, colleagues, and communities."