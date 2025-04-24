Standard Chartered becomes first bank to join the Temenos partner programme

Standard Chartered has embedded its FX API service on the Temenos Exchange ecosystem, becoming the first bank to join the core banking vendor's partner programme.

Through the integration, financial institutions (FIs) on the Temenos platform will benefit from a faster go-to-market in accessing the Standard Chartered’s extensive currencies offering, allowing them to price services across more than 130 currencies and 5,000 currency pairs while managing exposure risks to FX market volatility.



The integration releases the strain on inhouse technology resources, which is considered beneficial for retail banks, wealth managers and payment providers handling low-value or high-volume transactions that sit outside their treasury function.



Additionally, when combined with Temenos Payment Hub, the integration will allow FIs to consolidate the Stanard Chartered's Aggregated Liquidity Engine (Scale) with other domestic and international payment rails on a single platform, connecting multiple payment sources, channels, clearing networks, and distribution services.



Janet Thomas, global head of strategic partnerships, corporate & investing banking, Standard Chartered, says: “We are delighted to partner with Temenos to extend the reach of SCALE to even more financial institutions globally, by building on the geographical synergy that Standard Chartered shares with Temenos.”