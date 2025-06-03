Revolut joins European Payments Initiative

Revolut has joined the European Payments Initiative to bring its Wero Wallet to millions of new customers this summer.

Launched late last year to harness the potential of account-to-account (A2A) payments to help European banks take on the might of Visa and Mastercard, Wero has already enrolled 40 million users across the first wave of markets it has entered.



It enables A2A transfers using Sepa Instant Credit Transfer protocols so users can send money within 10 seconds via phone numbers, email addresses, or QR codes.



Revolut’s customers, initially in France, Belgium, and Germany, will have access to Wero’s core features directly within their Revolut app. This includes instant, free-of-charge P2P money transfers between Wero users.



Looking ahead, Revolut will integrate additional use cases as they come onstream. This includes e-commerce payments in the second half of 2025, followed by in-store payments, subscription management, and loyalty services from 2026 onward..



"Facilitating seamless access to free and instant payments is no longer a nice to have, it’s a must," says David Tirado, VP of global business at Revolut. "By enabling Wero within the Revolut app, alongside our other local peer-to-peer payment partners, we’re empowering our customers to make instant and secure payments seamlessly within European borders, in the most suitable way for them."