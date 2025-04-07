Revolut automates recruitment: The AI will interview shortly

Revolut has embedded an AI into its People platform that conducts interviews with job candidates and summarises the performance of all appointees.

0

The tools, which include AI-driven performance reviews, AI interview and summarisation, and AI driven engagement surveys, are already being rolled out across Revolut’s workforce.



The new AI interview and summarisation tool boosts quality hiring by matching CV content to the job criteria and assessing interview performance. Without the need to manually record insights, interviewers are found to be more engaged and present in the conversation in the knowledge that quality feedback is being assimilated by AI.



As well as summarising feedback on the candidate side, Revolut People also assesses interviewer performance and provides feedback on the quality of their interviews, in a bid to improve their hiring skills.



Post hiring, the AI also takes up the task of performance reviews, pulling information from employee feedback, one-on-one meetings, and looks at skills they’ve used outside of their job description to create more complete performance reviews.



Having built the platform in-house to manage its own rapid growth to 10,000 employees, the company brought Revolut People to market in 2023, with the product initially available to businesses in the UK and EEA.



Andrei Oprisor, head of People product at Revolut, comments: “Businesses that prioritise recruiting top-tier talent need a people product that they can rely on to help them nurture their employees, figure out where development is needed, and retain those top players.



“That’s where the balance between AI and the human element comes in. Real talent development happens face-to-face by managers inspiring their direct reports. AI is increasingly capable of handling the data and admin side, freeing up more time for managers to focus on guiding talent towards the next step in their careers, as well as figuring out new ways to build cultures and drive positive change for those A-players.”