Revolut appoints Cossa-Dumurgier CEO of new Western European HQ

Revolut has brought in BNPL Paribas veteran Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier to lead its €1 billion bid to crack France as CEO of its new Western European headquarters in Paris.

0

Cossa-Dumurgier will oversee the development of Revolut's activities in Western Europe, with a key focus on securing the UK-based fintech's banking licence.



After stints at McKinsey and the French Ministry of Finance, Cossa-Dumurgier joined BNP Paribas in 2004 and spent 15 years at the French bank, including as COO of the retail division and CEO of personal investors.



After leaving BNP she spent time in the tech world, first as COO at carpooling marketplace BlaBlaCar and then at digital music player Believe. She was also on the board of Société Général until stepping down to take up her new position.



Nik Storonsky, founder, Revolut, says: “Her deep experience in traditional banking, combined with her ability to drive high-growth trajectories, will be a key asset in achieving regulatory integration and accelerating Revolut’s local expansion."



In May, Revolut committed to investing more than $1 billion to expand its operations in France over the next three years, setting up the Paris HQ and creating at least 200 jobs.



France represents Revolut's largest market in the European Union, with approximately 5 million customers and around 300 existing employees. The company is targeting 10 million users by the end of 2026, with a goal of doubling that figure to 20 million by 2030.



"I am fully committed to putting my expertise to work for our customers, with the ambition of building lasting trust — not only with them, but also with the entire French and European banking ecosystem," says Cossa-Dumurgier.