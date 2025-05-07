N26 joins Revolut in disrupting the telecommunications market

German neobank N26 is following in the footsteps of Revolut by entering the telecommunications market with the introduction of a digital mobile plan

Operating on Vodafone's 5G network, N26's mobile plan entails the issuance of an eSIM that can be activated directly in-app.



All plans come with unlimited national calls and text messages, as well as free EU and EEA roaming. Data bundles range from €13.99 per month for 10 gigabits of data to €34.99 for 100GB.



On top of their choice of data bundle, N26 SIM customers can also choose between porting in an existing phone number, or getting a new number provided by N26. Customers will also have the ability to cancel their plan with a month’s notice, doing away with long fixed-term contracts and binding commitments.



Valentin Stalf, founder and CEO of N26, says: “With N26 SIM, we’ll offer flexible and affordable mobile plans that can be activated straight in our app with just a few taps. Together with our network operator Vodafone, our customers can be connected through one of the best mobile networks in Germany, setting new standards in the telecommunications sector.”



N26's entry into the telecommunications market comes on the heels of Revolut's mobile plan offer, opening up an additional revenue stream beyond banking.



Revolut’s new Mobile Plans will offer unlimited texts, calls and domestic data, with a generous 20GB EU and US data roaming and no fixed contract commitment.



Set to launch first in the UK and Germany with more markets to follow, Revolut users can join a waitlist to be the first to access and be eligible for an introductory monthly rate of £12.50 a month.