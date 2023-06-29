Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Revolut introduces automated investing in the US

Revolut introduces automated investing in the US

Revolut has launched a robo-advisor in the US, offering customers the option to have their investment portfolios automated.

Based on responses from customers, the robo-advisor will provide users the opportunity to invest in one of five diversified portfolios based on their risk tolerance. Once a customer deposits money into their portfolio, the advisor automatically invests it in the market and then monitors and manages it.

The robo-advisor rebalances the portfolio automatically to stay in sync with the customer’s risk tolerance.

Jack Callahan, US head, wealth and trading, Revolut, says: “We know that many of our customers do not have the time to manage a portfolio or invest in individual securities.

“Built to make investing more accessible, we want to give our customers the ability to make their money work for them in what we believe will be a tailored and stress-free way.”

