Revolut launches share trading in the US

British banking app Revolut is taking on Robinhood with the launch of commission-free stock trading for US customers.

The firm's American customers can trade around 1100 securities as well as get access to 200 ETFs and trade fractional shares. The app includes a selection of news headlines and information about the top ten holdings of each ETF alongside the ability to set up price alerts.



The feature pits Revolut against a host of established players in the US, including the hugely popular Robinhood and Cash App. It will also compete with another new player to the market, social investing network eToro, which has announced the expansion of its US offering to include stocks and ETFs in addition to cryptoassets.



Revolut customers in the country can already buy and sell cryptocurrency, send money, and get a debit card.



