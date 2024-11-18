Revolut scores UK trading licence

Revolut has been granted a trading licence by the Financial Conduct Authority, paving the way for the fintech to start offering UK-listed stocks.

Since 2019, Revolut has operated its Trading feature as an Appointed Representative with a principal in the UK, enabling it to offer an investment service through its app, where retail customers could buy and sell shares listed in the US.



Now with its own stand-alone licence, Revolut Trading is an authorised investment firm, allowing it to add new products and features for its 650,000+ existing UK trading customers.



The fintech is looking at introducing UK and EU stocks and ETFs, as well as refreshing the app.



Yana Shkrebenkova, head, wealth and trading UK, Revolut, says: "We know that there is so much more our Revolut Trading customers want from our platform and we are working hard to deliver on this, rolling out new features safely and considerately."



The trading licence comes months after Revolut finally secured a UK banking licence, setting the scene for the roll out of products like loans, mortgages and credit cards.