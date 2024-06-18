Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
Revolut adds bond trading

Revolut is adding the ability to buy and sell corporate and government bonds for its users across Europe.

Offered through Revolut Securities Europe, the service lets users invest in bonds across European Economic Area markets with a minimum amount of €100 or $100 at a fixed fee of 0.25% per trade.

Fintech GTN says the feature taps its instant click-to-trade functionality delivered via FIX and Rest APIs.

Revolut is also expanding its trading options through a partnership with CMC Markets. CMC will provide trading, pricing, account systems, execution and clearing, all delivered via the Revolut app.

Initially, customers will have access to FX, Index, Commodities, Treasuries and Equity CFDs, with the ability to support other asset classes in the future, says CMC CEO Peter Cruddas.

Finally, Revolut is also rolling out a pan-European debit loyalty card programme, called RevPoints, in the UK.

Cardholders can turn spending into rewards, including airline miles and discounts on travel, accommodation and experiences.

