retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Revolut to offer bond trading for EU clients

UK fintech Revolut has set its sights on Europe's fixed income market as the next investment option for its clients.

In comments reported by Financial News, Revolut's European clients will have access to Europe and the US government and corporate debt markets by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

It is estimated that this market is worth more than €120 trillion. Despite its size, this market has been difficult to access for retail investors, especially outside of their own domestic markets. Revolut is also planning to lower the minimum investment level for clients to €100. 

"We continue to make the investment space more accessible for everyone," said Rolandas Juteika, the CEO of Revolut Securities Europe as well as head of wealth and trading in Europe. 

The fixed income push comes just months after Revolut offered trading in selected European equities, including fractional trading, as well as extending trading hourse for US stocks and the introduction of a new Trading Pro subscription plan. 

