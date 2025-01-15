Editorial

Revolut's Storonsky banks £350 million windfall from share sales

Revolut founder Nik Storonsky has reaped a £350 million personal windfall from sucessive share sales at the fast-growing fintech.

Sky News has learnt that Storonsky has sold well over £350 million of stock in the digital banking and payments group as part of an ongoing secondary share sale.

Sources close to Revolut said on Monday that the final proceeds to Storonsky could be even higher once the secondary round closes.

Last autumn it was revealed that Storonsky was selling up to $300m of shares during a period in which the share sale was only open to current employees of the company.

It was subsequently expanded to enable early investors to dispose of shares, with the current total having been sold in this round now exceeding $1bn, according to insiders.

Revolut recently revealed record earnings of £438m last year on revenues which nearly doubled to £1.8bn.

The fintech super app has been expanding its reach into all corners of financial services and now boasts a $45 billion valuation.

Revolut recently laid out its plans for 2025, including the introduction of an AI assistant, mortgages, ATMs, and a business credit product. The company has also been recruiting for an ambitious push into the private banking sector.

