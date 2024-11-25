Revolut preps AI assistant, ATMs and mortgages for 2025

Revolut has laid out its plans for 2025, including the introduction of an AI assistant, mortgages, ATMs, and a business credit product.

At a glitzy event in London, complete with a performance from pop star Charli XCX, the fintech giant celebrated hitting the 50 million customer milestone.



Looking ahead, next year will see the gradual roll out of an AI-powered assistant that promises to adapt to customers’ needs and preferences in-app, guiding them towards smarter money habits, enhanced financial decision-making and streamlined admin.



Revolut will also launch its first mortgage product in Lithuania followed by Ireland and France in 2025. The goal is to provide a fully digital offering that is the fastest on the market, aiming to issue instant approval in principle and final offer in one business day subject to asset valuation and any necessary checks.



Branded ATMs using facial recognition technology are also on the agenda, arriving initially in Spain early next year, dispensing both cash and cards, and in the long-term accepting cash deposits.



Finally, Revolut Business will bring its first credit product to Europe and also plans to help companies manage their restaurant and store operations with Revolut Kiosk, for which it is exploring biometric payments.



Nik Storonsky, CEO, Revolut, says: “2024 has been a significant year for Revolut, with millions of new accounts opened and innovative products launched across our markets. 2025 will be bigger and better. We want to revolutionise banking for the better and we’re on the right path to achieve this.”