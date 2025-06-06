LHV survey: Digital banks should pass savings from not operating physical branches to consumers

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, new research from LHV Bank reveals that 46% of UK adults are struggling to save regularly, despite reported income increases for nearly a third of the population.

The study, conducted by Opinium on behalf of LHV Bank, highlights growing frustration with both traditional and digital banks.

With most consumers (two-thirds) agreeing that digital banks should pass on the savings from not operating physical branches, the pressure is rising on financial institutions to deliver better value and transparency. In fact, 41% of respondents would support government legislation to ban 0% interest current accounts altogether.

One in five UK adults believe their bank offers fair value, and 53% say they would switch providers for better interest rates. Among younger consumers aged 18-34, that figure jumps to 65%. LHV Bank has launched the UK’s first new current account in nearly five years, offering a 3.25% interest rate and zero fees, positioning itself as a challenger to traditional banking models.

According to the LHV survey, the disconnect between income growth and financial wellbeing is stark. While 29% of respondents say they’ve earned more in 2024, 31% feel worse off financially. Women are especially affected, with 35% feeling financially worse off compared to 28% of men.

This financial strain may be explained in part by a growing gender gap in saving habits. On average, men save £280 per month, which is £115 more than women (£165). Men are also more likely to earn interest on their current accounts and at higher rates. 47% of male account holders that earn interest receive more than 2.1% AER, compared to just 35% of women.

Kris Brewster, director of Retail Banking, LHV Bank, says: "We launched our current account to raise the bar in banking – by rewarding customers with meaningful rates at a time they need it the most. We’re paying a highly competitive 3.25% interest rate and are still able to grow responsibly and profitably – demonstrating that running a strong bank needn’t come at the expense of rewarding customers. We choose to share value back with our customers. Most banks could do this - they just choose not to."