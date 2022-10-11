Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

LHV Bank Bank North

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
LHV UK to buy SME lending business of Bank North

LHV UK to buy SME lending business of Bank North

LHV UK is to buy the SME lending business of Manchester-based Bank North, which is winding down its operations after failing to fully capitalise the bank.

So far, LHV UK has offered banking services to over 200 fintech companies such as Paysafe, Blockchain, Currencycloud, Coinbase, and Wise. It planned to expand to servicing SMEs next year, but this transaction enables LHV UK to accelerate its strategy.

Under the deal, LHV UK will acquire Bank North’s entire £17.9m loan book and technology systems for managing the loans. The transaction will also see 20 employees transfer to LHV UK and cooperation agreements with commercial brokers.

Erki Kilu, CEO of LHV UK, comments: “The demand for SME lending is well proven, and this acquisition enables LHV UK to accelerate our plans to expand to servicing SME companies. By utilising the experience of LHV UK’s executive management in the SME lending space and our access to funding and capital, which is essential when running a loan business, we can quickly build on the solid foundation laid by Bank North’s team."

Bank North raised £20 million last year - including a £4.45 million investment from LHV UK parent LHV Group - but failed in its bid to raise the required capital to achieve a full UK banking licence.

The sale is scheduled to complete later this month, and the proceeds will be used by Bank North to settle creditors as part of its solvent wind-down process.

Ron Emerson chair of Bank North, says: “Following a competitive and independently managed process, we are pleased that we were able to agree on this transaction with LHV UK, which not only preserves 20 jobs and the Bank North legacy but also ensures that SMEs will get much-needed finance from a progressive and well-funded provider.”

Onece the transaction is complete, Manchester will become LHV UK’s third hub in the UK. In addition to its London headquarters, LHV UK opened its second hub in Leeds for its development and engineering teams earlier this year.

LHV UK is currently waiting for regulatory approval for its UK banking license, submitted in February this year.

Related Companies

LHV Bank Bank North

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] FX and how PSPs can alleviate merchant challenges

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] FX and how PSPs can alleviate merchant challenges[On-Demand Webinar] FX and how PSPs can alleviate merchant challenges

Trending

Related News
Bank North goes to the wall
/startups

Bank North goes to the wall

LHV UK secures €35 million to fund new UK bank
/regulation

LHV UK secures €35 million to fund new UK bank

LHV opens development hub in Leeds

26 May

LHV Bank applies for UK banking licence

25 Feb

SME lender Bank North secures banking licence

25 Aug 2021

LVH to invest £4.45 million in B-North

16 Mar 2021

SME challenger bank NorthOne raises $21m

10 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Is Goldman Sachs ready to pull the rug on Marcus?

  2. Adyen partners Tink for open banking payments

  3. Swift finds role as global hub for CBDCs and tokenised assets

  4. ABN Amro introduces e-ID with payment functionality

  5. UK businesses call on Government to axe the &#39;card tax&#39;

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line