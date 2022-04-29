Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

LHV Bank Tuum

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Cloud Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Estonia&#39;s LHV Group invests in core banking startup Tuum

Estonia's LHV Group invests in core banking startup Tuum

Estonian financial services outfit LHV Group has invested €1 million in Tuum, its core banking platform provider.

The strategic investment means that LHV is now a partner, customer and investor in local outfit Tuum, which offers an API-first, cloud-agnostic and modular banking platform that covers all retail and business banking processes.

Last October, Tuum gained access to LHV’s services, enabling it to provide customers with real-time pound and euro payments, virtual Ibans, currency exchange accounts and currency exchange transactions.

Then, last month LHV also selected Tuum to provide the core infrastructure for its banking operations in the UK.

Madis Toomsalu, CEO, LHV Group, says: "For LHV, this is an investment that will help us combine our own interests with a strategically important partner and further strengthen our position among financial technology companies.

"Together with Tuum, we can give fintech start-ups and companies operating in other fields the opportunity to enter the market with new flexible financial products more easily and faster."

Related Companies

LHV Bank Tuum

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Cloud Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Trending

Related News
Core banking startup Tuum raises €15 million
/startups

Core banking startup Tuum raises €15 million

Estonia's LHV preps UK bank for fintechs
/payments

Estonia's LHV preps UK bank for fintechs

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. Ray-Ban manufacturer sues JPMorgan over $272 million cyber theft

  3. Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

  4. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  5. TrueLayer unveils VRP API

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger