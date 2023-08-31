Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
LHV Bank partners Raisin to enter personal savings market

Newly licensed LHV Bank has teamed up with Raisin UK to move into the personal savings market.

The move marks LHV Bank's first step into the personal savings market ahead of the planned launch of its direct-to-consumer savings offering in 2024.

LHV Bank's main business has been the provision of payment services to more than 200 fintechs, including Wise, Monese and Coinbase. Last year it moved into SME lending through the acquisition of Bank North's business.

In May, the firm secured a banking licence and is ow entering the consumer arena through a partnership with savings and investment marketplace Raisin UK.

Erki Kilu, CEO, LHV Bank, says: "Partnering with Raisin UK, we aim to offer rates that challenge this status quo. LHV has always been known as the best place where to keep and grow your money and savings."

