LHV opens development hub in Leeds

Estonia's LHV Group, is to open a second UK office in Leeds to house the firm's engineering and development teams.

LHV UK is currently pursuing a UK banking licence as part of plans to separate the business operations of its retail bank, LHV Bank, from those of the London headquartered fintech focussed LHV UK.



The team based at the new office in Leeds will be tasked with building a proprietary online customer portal specifically tailored for the company’s 200 B2B fintech clients.



LHV UK currently provides banking services to crypto and fintech companies, such as Paysafe, Blockchain, Currencyclud, Coinbase, Trustly, Monese and Wise. Since establishing a presence in Leeds at the beginning of the year, the company has recruited more than half of the 20 positions it currently looks to fill in the coming months.



Macs Dickinson, lead engineering manager at LHV UK, comments: “If London is the undisputed fintech capital of Europe, then Leeds is the fintech capital of the North. Last year, Leeds was named one of the fastest-growing tech cities according to Digital Economy Council, and the city is already home to more than 30 national and international banks. As the city is a location for the first fintech accelerator outside of London, it is an ideal second base for LHV UK.”