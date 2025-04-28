Garanti BBVA virtual assistant gets GenAI boost

The Turkish unit of Spanish banking giant BBVA has given its mobile app's personal assistant a GenAI makeover.

0

Garanti BBVA's Ugi assistant has been used by over five million customers over the last year, holding more than 60 million conversations.



The revamp sees the bot able to follow context across conversations, creating a more natural, empathetic experience. It is also able now to provide support regarding credit and debit card applications, credit card payments, transactions related to card passwords, wire transfers and general information.



Ceren Acer Kezik, EVP, Garanti BBVA, says: “Generative AI does not simply digitize banking, it adds an entirely new dimension to it. With our smart assistant, Ugi, our customers feel like they are speaking to an empathetic, human financial advisor.”



In another update, the Garanti app can also now offer customers personalised recommendations. For example, if a customer spends less on entertainment one month, the app will suggest they put the difference into their savings. It also offers payment reminders and analyses customer spending habits.