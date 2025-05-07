/security

ANZ scraps passwords for digital banking log-in

ANZ is scrapping password access to its digital banking arm ANZ Plus, replacing key-based log-ins with two-factor authentication.

Rather than typing in a password, customers will instead be able to access their ANZ Plus Web Banking through two authentication methods: either by using a passkey, which could be their fingerprint, face or mobile device PIN, or by entering their mobile number and approving a log-in request sent to their secure ANZ Plus app.

ANZ Group Executive Australia Retail, Maile Carnegie says: “The introduction of Password-less Web Banking will revolutionise the way customers access their bank account. Not only will it be easier than ever to log into your account, we’re helping our customers bank with confidence knowing their accounts are secure.

“By introducing this change, we’re helping prevent customer log in details from the risk of data breaches or phishing attacks - providing an extra layer of protection and one less thing for customers to worry about when it comes to banking security.”

