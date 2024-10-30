ANZ overhauls operations

Australia's ANZ is overhauling its business to create a new unified operations unit and a group-wide data and analytics function.

The operational overhaul will be led by a new executive team that will oversee ANZ's capability centre, property, and procurement teams.



CEO Shayne Elliott says: “While our banking businesses are performing very strongly, providing clearer accountabilities for operations will drive consistency and predictability. Importantly, it will also help capture scale across the Group and improve how we respond to customers and other important stakeholders.



“Our vision is to create a more unified model for the way in which operations and other parts of the bank work together."



Other changes include the establishment of a group-wide data and analytics function, reporting into the the bank's technology leader Gerard Florian. Led by a new chief data and analytics officer, the team will be responsible for data strategy and architecture along with shaping the use of artificial intelligence within the bank.