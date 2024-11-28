/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

ANZ and DataCo launch customer insight platform

Australia bank ANZ has teamed up with vendor DataCo on a platform that uses de-identified customer and transactional data to provide businesses with useful insights

  0 Be the first to comment

ANZ and DataCo launch customer insight platform

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

DataCo is the first commercialised business to launch through ANZ's external investment partner 1835i as part of a venture studio model.

The startup's core technology, built in collaboration with ANZ and 1835i, securely combines data from multiple sources into a safeguarded and de-identified dataset. Businesses can use the platform to perform targeted analysis, uncover spending trends, and identify strategic growth opportunities.

ANZ group executive for strategy and transformation, Antony Strong, says the tech "makes data collaboration accessible to all businesses in a way that meets the compliance needs of highly regulated industries".

Danny Tyrrell, chief operating and product officer, DataCo, adds: "Embedding ANZ Transaction Banking insights into our secure data collaboration technology provides our clients with actionable insights, while ensuring we respect and protect people’s data, in a privacy-first world."

Sponsored [Impact Study] 2024 Fraud Trends in Banking, Insurance, and Beyond
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

ANZ Banking Group

Channels

/retail banking

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming MandatesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming Mandates

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept