ANZ creates 'AI Immersion Centre' for executive class

ANZ has partnered with Microsoft to launch an 'AI Immersion Centre' for the bank's leadership team at its Melbourne headquarter offices.

Through the Centre, the bank plans to offer hands-on learning experiences to its 3000-strong leadership team over the next twleve months. To support this, ANZ has purchased 3,000 Copilot for Microsoft 365 licences.



The aim is to cultivate AI-literate leaders, who will then be able to support their teams in adopting tools as they become available.



ANZ group executive of technology, Gerard Florian says: “We are actively embracing generative AI across all lines of our business to improve how we serve and protect our customers, process work and meet regulatory standards.



“Applied safely, generative AI can enhance experiences for customers and employees, and help us generate business outcomes faster, with lower risk and at lower cost. ANZ is partnering with Microsoft because they have proven expertise and commitment to responsible AI innovation.”



The introduction of the AI Immersion Centre follows successful pilots of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot, as well as the development of Z-GPT - a private chatbot which employees can use to help generate and integrate internal data.