ANZ adds Qantas as first third-party integration partner for mobile app

ANZ customers can now view their frequent flyer accounts with Qantas via the bank's mobile app, under a programme that will see more third party services plugged in over time.

The service, dubbed ANZ Plus Add-Ons, enables customers to customise their banking experience with a mix of smart money management tools from the bank, and integrated experiences from third-party partners.

Add-Ons from the bank include a new interactive money map that allows customers to track their in-person purchases made with their ANZ Plus Visa debit card or digital wallet. Customers can also log in to a view of the money coming in and out of their account over a selected period, be it weeks, months or years.

The service also feature third-party integrations, with Qantas Frequent Flyer announced as the first partner Add-On. Undr the programme, ANZ Plus customers on iOS will be able to access their Qantas Frequent Flyer account in-app, view their points balance, discover new ways to earn Qantas Points and link their ANZ Plus Visa debit card to shop Card Offers via the Qantas Frequent Flyer Add-On.

Group executive Australia Retail, Maile Carnegie, says: “The partnership and integration of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program showcases the flexible nature of the ANZ Plus retail banking platform, and we plan to expand our Add-Ons offering to customers over time.”

