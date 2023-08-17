ANZ to hire 700 staff for new tech hub in Brisbane

ANZ is to establish a major tech hub in Brisbane as part of the bank’s plan to acquire Suncorp Bank.

Under an implementation agreement signed with the Queensland Government, the bank has committed to hiring 700 technology specialists in digital, cloud and data over the next five years. This will be accompanied with training for staff on cloud technologies in partnership with Google and work with Queensland universities to drive research and training in technology.



ANZ chief executive officer Shayne Elliott, says: “Research shows Queensland educates almost one fifth of the nation’s IT students yet has less than one seventh of the nation’s tech workers. ANZ’s tech hub will provide career opportunities to Queenslanders and will create jobs, lift wages, and boost productivity.



“The agreement aligns with the work already underway by both the Queensland and Federal governments to build the capability of Queensland’s workforce, including providing a pipeline of technology talent for the future."



The acquisition of Suncorp Bank is subject to conditions including authorisation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, approval from the Federal Treasurer and Queensland legislative amendments.

