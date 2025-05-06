Klarna hits 11 million UK customers

Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has crossed 11 million active customers in the UK and has doubled its merchant base in a year to 60,000,

The UK is now Klarna’s third-biggest market globally, with revenue up 30% in 2024 alone.



The company's momentum has been buoyed by a string of recent deals with big brand names like Argos, eBay, Eurostar and John Lewis



“Eleven million UK customers is a huge moment for us,” says Raji Behal, Head of Southern and Western Europe, UK & Ireland. “We’ve gone from challenger to champion — and we’re just getting started. With more retailers, smarter tools and even better experiences, we’re putting power, and money, back into the hands of shoppers.”