Klarna hits 11 million UK customers

Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has crossed 11 million active customers in the UK and has doubled its merchant base in a year to 60,000,
Editorial
The UK is now Klarna’s third-biggest market globally, with revenue up 30% in 2024 alone.
The company's momentum has been buoyed by a string of recent deals with big brand names like Argos, eBay, Eurostar and John Lewis
“Eleven million UK customers is a huge moment for us,” says Raji Behal, Head of Southern and Western Europe, UK & Ireland. “We’ve gone from challenger to champion — and we’re just getting started. With more retailers, smarter tools and even better experiences, we’re putting power, and money, back into the hands of shoppers.”