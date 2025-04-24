Klarna seals BNPL deal with eBay in the US

Klarna has sealed a deal with eBay to roll out its flexible payment options to millions of shoppers across the US.

1

Already available in in the UK, Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, the push into the US is set to further cement the American market as Klarna's biggest revenue earner.



Shoppers can pay for eligible eBay purchases in the US using Klarna’s Pay in 4 products as well as through Financing, which offers flexible payment plans for larger purchases.



Avritti Khandurie Mittal, VP & general manager of global payments and financial services at eBay, says: “We’ve been very pleased with the positive customer and business impact Klarna has delivered in some of our key markets including the U.K. and Europe, and we’re now excited to give millions of U.S. shoppers more flexible and affordable ways to pay on eBay.”



Klarna also recently rolled out its resell feature to US shoppers who use eBay. With just a few taps, users can list past Klarna purchases on eBay — complete with pre-filled descriptions and images. Since launching in December 2024, there have been over half a million eBay listings generated through Klarna’s app.