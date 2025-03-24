DoorDash and Klarna let users eat now, pay later

DoorDash has struck a deal with Klarna to enable customers to pay for their food delivery orders in instalments.

DoorDash customers in the US will be able to use Klarna to pay for their orders in full, in four instalments, or at a later date "that aligns with their paycheck".



Food delivery giant DoorDash notes that it also covers things like groceries, big-ticket electronics, home improvement supplies, beauty, and the firm's annual plan membership.



David Sykes, chief commercial officer, Klarna, says: "Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories."



The agreement is another major US win for Klarna after last week's formal IPO application and agreement with Walmart.