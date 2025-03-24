/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

DoorDash and Klarna let users eat now, pay later

DoorDash has struck a deal with Klarna to enable customers to pay for their food delivery orders in instalments.

  0 Be the first to comment

DoorDash and Klarna let users eat now, pay later

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

DoorDash customers in the US will be able to use Klarna to pay for their orders in full, in four instalments, or at a later date "that aligns with their paycheck".

Food delivery giant DoorDash notes that it also covers things like groceries, big-ticket electronics, home improvement supplies, beauty, and the firm's annual plan membership.

David Sykes, chief commercial officer, Klarna, says: "Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories."

The agreement is another major US win for Klarna after last week's formal IPO application and agreement with Walmart.

Sponsored [Webinar] Behavioural Biometrics: Meeting the deployment challenge
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Klarna

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

bnpl

Comments: (0)

Webinar – Transforming Wealth Management through Macroeconomic InsightsFinextra PromotedWebinar – Transforming Wealth Management through Macroeconomic Insights

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept