Klarna inks JPMorgan Payments deal to expand merchant services offering

Klarna’s buy now, pay later options are coming to businesses that rely on JPMorgan Payments for payment processing.

As it gears up for an IPO in April the Swedish BNPL giant has struck a deal with the world’s largest merchant acquirer, which processes more than $2 trillion in transactions annually.



The agreement will, from later this year, make Klarna’s payment methods, including interest-free BNPL and flexible financing options, available on the JPMorgan Payments’ Commerce Solutions Platform.



Klarna is also joining the JPMorgan Payments Partner Network, which brings together a suite of payment solutions and the acquirer's third-party relationships.



David Sykes, chief commercial officer, Klarna, says: "By collaborating with JPMorgan Payments, we’re bringing our payment solutions to even more businesses and fast-tracking our ambition to make Klarna payments available everywhere, for everything."