Klarna pauses IPO plans as Trump tariffs cause market turmoil

Klarna has paused plans for its initial public offering amid market turbulence sparked by President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Swedish BNPL giant Klarna formally applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange last month.



The firm is reported to be looking to raise in the region of $1 billion with a market valuation of $15 billion.



A roadshow ahead of the IPO was set to begin on Monday. However, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the plans are now on hold as markets tumble following Trump's announcement on tariffs on US imports.



Ticketing marketplace StubHub has also delayed its IPO plans amid concerns that investors scrambling to address the tariff fallout might not have time to meet them at a roadshow next week.