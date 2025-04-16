Klarna and Clover ink in-store BNPL pact

Klarna has moved to boost its in-store presence in the US, bringing its BNPL payment options to 100,000 merchant locations though a deal with Fiserv's Clover point-of-sale business.

In-store shoppers at select Clover-powered merchants will see a Klarna logo on the pre-screen of payment devices, with a larger rollout to new and existing Clover merchants slated for early 2026.



“We’re bringing Klarna to Main Street,” says David Sykes, chief commercial officer, Klarna. “Klarna started by changing how people pay online — now we’re changing how they pay everywhere. With Clover, we’re meeting shoppers where they are and giving small businesses a powerful new way to grow.”



The firms say that they also aim to expand the partnership to include e-commerce payments and future geographic expansion.



The Clover deal comes on the heels of another US win for Klarna in the form of an agreement with Walmart's fintech startup OnePay.



However, it has not all been plain sailing for the European firm, which was forced earlier this month to pause plans for its initial public offering amid market turbulence sparked by President Donald Trump's tariffs.