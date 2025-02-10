Klarna gets ready to embrace crypto

Buy now, pay later giant Klarna is working towards cryptocurrency integration ahead of an anticipated IPO in April this year.

The news was previewed by Klarna chief Sebastian Siemiatowksi in a post on X, where he also asked for ideas about how best to use it:

Btw all crypto fans. Tell me what we should do with it? We have 85 m users worldwide. 100 bn of volume. Over 0.5 m merchants. About 30% of volume is debit not credit. Over 1 million cards.



I have some ideas but keen to hear more! — Sebastian Siemiatkowski (@klarnaseb) February 8, 2025



The move comes amid a boom in the cryptocurrency industry in the wake of Donald Trump's elevation to the White House. The frenzy generated by Trump's second coming saw bitcoin surge above the $100,000 high water mark, with Standard Chartered foreasting a $500,000 price tag within the next three years.



Siemiatowksi says he has been inundated with suggestions following his initial post, with many in the industry urging a compliance-first approach. While some suggested simply adding Bitcoin to the balance sheet, others wanted to see crypto as a payment option, enabling merchants to accept payments through Klarna’s platform, and enhancing the Klarna mobile app with a built-in crypto wallet feature.