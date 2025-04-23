The 150 leading organisations confirmed to attend NextGen Nordics 2025

The Nordic region has long stood at the forefront of digital payments, open banking, and financial technology. This legacy of innovation continues at full pace with the return of NextGen Nordics, a premier event gathering the most influential players in the financial services ecosystem. Set against the dynamic backdrop of the Nordic fintech scene, the 2025 edition of NextGen Nordics on 29 April 2025 at the Münchenbryggeriet in Stockholm, Sweden promises to be the most impactful yet.

From banks and fintechs to regulators and infrastructure providers, over 150 leading organisations are confirmed to attend, underscoring the region’s critical role in shaping the future of finance.

A pan-Nordic and global lineup

NextGen Nordics brings together a unique blend of local pioneers and global innovators. Among the key institutions attending are:

Nordic powerhouses like Nordea Bank, Handelsbanken, SEB, Swedbank, Lunar, and Ålandsbanken will be joined by new digital challengers such as Northmill Bank, Nordnet, and Klarna Bank, offering a deep dive into the evolution of the Nordic banking landscape.

Central banks and regulatory authorities including Sveriges Riksbank, European Central Bank, and European Banking Authority (EBA), will discuss the regulatory frameworks and digital currency initiatives driving next-gen infrastructure.

Payment leaders like Visa, Mastercard, Vipps MobilePay, ACI Worldwide, Swift, Worldline, Nets Sweden, and Bankgirot are set to showcase real-time payment innovations, instant cross-border flows, and interoperable solutions.

Global consultancies and technology enablers including Accenture, CGI, Tietoevry, Finastra, FIS, Fiserv, Temenos, and SAP Fioneer will provide insights into the digitisation journey from core banking transformation to API orchestration and embedded finance.

Fintech disruptors like Plusius, Open Payments Europe, Unite Global AS, CoCoNet, and Enable Banking will spotlight open finance, compliance technology, and intelligent infrastructure redefining financial services.

Cybersecurity and identity pioneers such as IDEMIA, Callsign, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions will address the growing importance of digital trust, customer onboarding, and fraud prevention.



Collaboration, innovation, transformation

What sets NextGen Nordics apart is its emphasis on collaborative innovation. Sessions will cover hot topics including:

Real-time cross-border payments

Digital currencies and CBDCs

The rise of AI in banking

The shift to data-driven regulation

Open banking and beyond

ISO 20022 readiness and adoption

The presence of entities such as EBA CLEARING, Nordic Payments Council, GLEIF, and Groupement des Cartes Bancaires ensures discussions are both visionary and rooted in current global efforts toward payments harmonisation.

An event you can't afford to miss



Whether you're a bank executive, fintech founder, policymaker, or developer, NextGen Nordics is your opportunity to connect with decision-makers, shape the agenda, and build the partnerships that will define the future of payments.

With participation from firms like Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Standard Chartered, and Nasdaq, along with Nordic trailblazers and innovation labs from Ericsson, Telia Finance, and Aion Bank, this is where strategy meets execution.

Join us at NextGen Nordics 2025 and be part of a movement that's setting the pace for the rest of the world. Register here.