Tackling fraud: Learn how to build smarter defences at NextGen Nordics

As real-time payments gain momentum, financial institutions are faced with attempting to deliver seamless digital payment experiences while also mitigating against sophisticated fraudsters.

Fighting fraud with intelligence and innovation at the forefront



The Nordic financial ecosystem is evolving fast to address the complexity of real-time fraud threats, encouraging organisations to no longer rely on reacting to financial crime. Nordic organisations are taking a proactive approach to fraud mitigation by embedding AI-driven analytics, behavioural biometrics and transaction monitoring.

The panel session at NextGen Nordics on 'Faster Payments, Faster Fraud – How Are Financial Institutions Addressing the Rising Risk of Fraud in Real-Time Transactions?, will explore the ways in which Nordic financial players are enhancing fraud risk management, while leveraging technology to stay one step ahead.

Implementation of Verification of Payee as a game changer



One development that stands out in the path towards fraud mitigation is the implementation of VoP, which ensures the recipient’s name matches the account details before a payment is made. Sweden and Finland are two of the first already adopting VoP and have already made an impact on the levels of APP fraud across the region. Embedding VoP within real-time payment systems has proven success, and this is now the new global standard for fraud prevention.

NextGen Nordics will bring together industry experts, regulators, and innovators from across the Nordic region and beyond.

Drawing lessons from the UK for APP fraud



The Nordic countries are closely observing what the UK has done to reduce APP fraud rates, predominantly the introduction of fraud reimbursement mandates and the dismantling of the Payments System Regulator (PSR). While the Nordics are not looking to copy the UK’s approach, it is evident that creating a shared responsibility model between financial institutions could be part of the future model.

At NextGen Nordics, sessions will focus not only on the latest fraud prevention technologies but also on the collaborative approaches needed to tackle fraud risks across borders. The Nordics are creating a blueprint for the future of safe, seamless digital payments. As the region continues to lead in payment innovation, it sets a high bar for the rest of the world.

