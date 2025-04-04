Meet the minds shaping the future of payments at NextGen Nordics

The rapidly evolving world of payments is being shaped by some of the brightest minds across industries, and this year’s NextGen Nordics event on 29 April 2025 at the Münchenbryggeriet in Stockholm, Sweden is set to be a pivotal moment in exploring how the sector is advancing. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to engage with leading figures driving innovation, digital transformation, and the future of financial services in the Nordic region.

From financial institutions to tech giants and regulatory bodies, the event will bring together a diverse group of speakers who are at the forefront of the payments landscape. Here's a glimpse at some of the key speakers who are set to inspire, inform, and drive the conversation at NextGen Nordics.

Anders Olofsson, Head of Sales, Payments & Cash Management, Tietoevry Banking



As head of sales for payments and cash management at Tietoevry Banking, Anders Olofsson is at the forefront of delivering end-to-end payment solutions for banks and financial institutions. His talk will delve into the complexities of managing cash flow, payment systems, and the evolving demand for open banking services in the Nordic region. His session will be a must for those seeking insights into enterprise-level payment system innovations.

Bo Knoblauch, Director, Visa Direct, Business Development Executive, Visa



Bo Knoblauch, Director at Visa Direct, focuses on expanding Visa’s direct payment solutions, revolutionising the way payments are made globally. His talk will explore the future of real-time payments and the role Visa is playing in driving innovation in the industry.

Camilla Akerman, Secretary General, Nordic Payment Council



Camilla Akerman, secretary general of the Nordic Payment Council, is responsible for overseeing the development of payment solutions across the Nordic countries. She will discuss the region’s approach to collaboration and standardisation, essential to the future of cross-border payments.

Carina Olsson, CEO, Bankgirot



As the CEO of Bankgirot, Carina Olsson plays a critical role in shaping the future of payment solutions in Sweden. With extensive experience in leading transformative projects within the financial sector, Olsson will provide valuable insights into the evolving role of bank clearing systems and the shift toward faster, more secure payment options. Attendees can look forward to learning about the latest developments at Bankgirot and its impact on the Nordic payments ecosystem.

Dan Axelsson, Expert Business Development, Nordea



Dan Axelsson is a key player in Nordea’s business development efforts, working to create forward-thinking solutions in payments and financial services. Axelsson will provide insights into Nordea’s innovation strategies and how they are driving the future of payments for both consumers and businesses.

Daniel Lexander, Head of Payment Products, SEB



Daniel Lexander is at the helm of SEB’s payment products strategy. His session will dive into SEB’s approach to creating innovative payment solutions and how they are working to meet the needs of modern consumers and businesses.

Debi Bell Hoskings, Reporter, Finextra



Debi Bell Hoskings, a reporter for Finextra, will provide on-the-ground insights and commentary on the latest trends in the payments industry. Her perspectives will be invaluable to attendees seeking to stay informed and ahead of the curve.

Emmie Silén, Product Manager, SEB



Emmie Silén, product manager at SEB, is dedicated to creating innovative solutions for payments and financial products. Her work with SEB in creating digital payment tools and strategies for the future will offer practical insights for businesses and consumers looking to enhance their payment experiences.

Fredrik Tallqvist, Regional Representative, Finland and the Baltic Countries, EBA Clearing



Fredrik Tallqvist plays an important role at EBA Clearing, where he oversees initiatives across Finland and the Baltic region. His experience in payments infrastructure and cross-border payment solutions will provide valuable perspectives on the future of European payments and interoperability.

Gary Wright, Head of Research, Finextra



Gary Wright is an experienced researcher with Finextra, providing cutting-edge insights and analysis on the payments industry. As Head of Research, his in-depth understanding of global trends, regulatory changes, and emerging technologies will offer valuable perspectives for attendees looking to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing payments landscape.

Dr. Igor Mate, Director, Data Privacy and Digital Regulation at Permobil



Dr. Igor Mate is an expert in data privacy and digital regulation, focusing on ensuring compliance with global data protection laws. His work at Permobil will provide valuable guidance on managing privacy concerns in the digital payment space.

Jonas Palm, Head of Nordic Product Management, Cash Management, BNP Paribas



Jonas Palm brings extensive expertise in cash management solutions at BNP Paribas, providing critical insights into the strategic development of payment products across the Nordic region. His session will cover the integration of cash management systems and how organisations can optimise their payment infrastructures.

Kairi Ilison, Deputy of DORA Programme, Lead Project Leader, Nordea



Kairi Ilison plays a critical role in Nordea’s DORA programme, a key initiative focused on ensuring the resilience of financial institutions in the face of increasing cyber threats and digital disruptions. Her session will shed light on the intersection of digital security and operational resilience, two crucial pillars for the future of payments.

Liam Xavier, Reporter, Finextra



Liam Xavier, a well-known reporter for Finextra, will bring the latest trends, analysis, and insights from the world of payments. With his finger on the pulse of the global financial sector, Xavier will share his perspectives on the latest developments and key themes shaping the future of payments.

Marilin Pikaro, Director, Innovation, Conduct and Consumers, European Banking Authority (EBA)



Marilin Pikaro is a key figure at the European Banking Authority, where she leads initiatives related to financial innovation, consumer protection, and conduct. Her insights into regulatory frameworks and the evolving role of the EBA will be invaluable for attendees looking to navigate the complexities of compliance and innovation in the payments space.

Martin Georgzen, Chief Commercial Officer, Bankgirot



Martin Georgzen brings his commercial acumen to Bankgirot, leading efforts to develop new business opportunities within the payments industry. As chief commercial officer, Georgzen is at the cutting edge of forging strategic partnerships and advancing commercial initiatives in Sweden’s payment landscape. His session will offer attendees a glimpse into the commercial side of the payments ecosystem and how businesses can leverage new trends to drive growth.

Matthieu Mulot, Global Product Manager, VoP and Compliance, Worldline



Matthieu Mulot is responsible for global product management at Worldline, with a special focus on VoP solutions and compliance. His expertise in payments technology, coupled with his understanding of global compliance requirements, will provide attendees with an in-depth look at the challenges and opportunities within the global payments ecosystem.

Mauriceo Castanheiro, Vice President, Strategic Advisor, Fraud, Nasdaq Verafin



Mauriceo Castanheiro brings his expertise in fraud prevention and financial security to Nasdaq Verafin, helping institutions navigate the complex landscape of financial crime. His insights into the latest fraud detection technologies and strategies will be essential for attendees interested in payment security.

Nanna Bergmann, General Manager, Lunar



Nanna Bergmann, the general manager of Lunar, is leading the charge in digital banking and payment solutions. Lunar’s innovative approach to mobile-first banking will be a hot topic, and Bergmann’s vision for the future of payments in the digital age will captivate attendees.

Oskar Havland, Consultant, Havland Consulting



Oskar Havland is a renowned consultant with expertise in payments and fintech. He brings a wealth of experience in guiding organisations through the complexities of digital payment systems and will provide strategic insights into building scalable and secure payment solutions.

Paulina Kudlacik, Confirmation of Payee Scheme Manager, Nordic Payment Council



Paulina Kudlacik is an expert in the Nordic Payment Council’s Confirmation of Payee scheme, a key initiative to reduce fraud in payments. Her session will explore the importance of this scheme in increasing consumer confidence and security in the payments ecosystem.

Perttu Kroger, General Manager, Finland, Vipps MobilePay



Perttu Kroger leads Vipps MobilePay in Finland, one of the most prominent mobile payment platforms in the Nordic region. Vipps has revolutionised the way consumers and businesses engage in digital transactions, and Kroger’s expertise in scaling mobile payments and expanding their reach will be key in discussing the future of mobile-first payment solutions in the Nordics and beyond.

Robert Pehrsson, Head of Payments and Accounts, Sweden, Swedbank



Robert Pehrsson is leading Swedbank’s efforts in payments and accounts management. His experience in managing payments infrastructure for one of Sweden’s largest banks will provide attendees with valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in managing large-scale payment networks.

Sarah Fallström, Business Development Director, Visa



With deep expertise in payments and business development, Sarah Fallström leads Visa’s efforts to expand its footprint in the Nordic market. Fallström’s leadership in driving innovation at Visa will provide insights into the growing role of digital payments, security, and global collaboration. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how Visa is navigating the rapidly changing financial landscape.

Sarah Hager, CCO, Enable Banking



Sarah Hager, CCO at Enable Banking, is at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion and ensuring that banking services are accessible to all. Her talk will focus on innovations designed to democratise access to banking services and create more equitable financial systems, an essential topic for the future of payments.

Stewart Davies, Commercial Director SaaS, Europe, Temenos



Stewart Davies brings a wealth of experience in SaaS payments solutions, working as the commercial director for Temenos in Europe. His expertise in cloud-based payment technologies and banking software will provide valuable insights into the future of financial technology infrastructure and the critical role that SaaS solutions will play in the future of payments.

Ville Sointu, Chief Strategist, Digital Currencies, Nordea



Ville Sointu is Nordea’s chief strategist for digital currencies, where he leads the bank’s initiatives on digital currencies and blockchain technology. Sointu will share his vision for the future of digital currencies and the transformative potential of blockchain within the payments ecosystem.

Ylva Palmqvist, Commercial Lead, Payments, Danske Bank



Ylva Palmqvist leads the commercial payments strategy at Danske Bank, focusing on optimising payment products and services to meet the needs of businesses and consumers. Palmqvist will provide attendees with critical insights into market demand, business trends, and the evolution of payment services within the Nordic banking sector.

NextGen Nordics promises to be an incredible opportunity to connect with the minds shaping the future of payments. These leaders are not just adapting to change but driving it forward—ensuring the region remains at the forefront of payment innovation.