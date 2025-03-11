Lunar launches banking app for kids and teens

Nordic digital bank Lunar is launching a kids and teens banking app.

0

Lunar Youth offers a parental-controled account and customisable payment cards to kids from between the ages of seven and 14.



Parents can set budget limits, monitor transactions, and access spending insights. Restrictions on the account include blocks for crypto, gambling and porn, while all online purchases require parental approval.



Future iterations will include spend categorisation inisghts and additional budgeting tools.



Initially launched as a digital bank catering to the needs of young adults, Lunar says the new offering taps into a generational shift among its one million customers.



Lunar CEO Ken Villum Klausen, says: "We’ve been around for nearly a decade, and the customers who joined us in the early days have grown up with us—many of them now becoming parents themselves. Lunar Youth isn’t just about kids; it’s about continuing to be the go-to bank for our users as they move through different life stages — whether they’re opening their first account as teenagers or helping their own children take their first financial steps."