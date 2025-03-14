Raisin launches in Finland

German savings and investment products marketplace Raisin is moving into the Nordics through a launch in Finland.
Editorial
Raisin’s platform allows customers to compare and open deposit accounts across Europe through a single login. The Finnish platform launches with Latvia's BlueOrange, Germany's EuroExtra and Sweden's Rediem Capital.
Raisin now operates in ten markets - including Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and the USA - with over €70 billion in assets managed for more than one million customers.
The firm is hoping that Finland will prove a profitable springboard into a region known for its digitally savvy consumers and strong adoption of online financial services,
Tamaz Georgadze, CEO, Raisin, says: “Our mission is to break down financial barriers and unlock better interest rates for everyone. This launch marks an important step in bringing our vision to a new market and giving Finnish consumers the platform they need to make their money work harder."