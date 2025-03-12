Exciting lineup revealed: Meet the first 10 speakers for NextGen Nordics

The Nordic payments ecosystem is among the most innovative and forward-thinking in the world. As digital payments continue to evolve and transform the financial landscape, it is crucial to have experts who can guide and shape this transformation. The following individuals — confirmed speakers for NextGen Nordics 2025 at Münchenbryggeriet in Stockholm, Sweden, on 29 April 2025 —are recognised leaders in the Nordic payments industry, and their expertise makes them the best speakers on trends within this space.

Each of the experts listed below brings a unique perspective to the discussion of payments trends in the Nordic region. Their roles across key sectors—including banking, fintech, regulatory bodies, and payment service providers—give them a holistic understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the Nordic payments landscape.

Whether it’s mobile payments, digital currencies, fraud prevention, or the integration of emerging technologies, these leaders are at the forefront of shaping the future of payments in the Nordics and will speak at NextGen Nordics. Their collective insights ensure that the Nordic region continues to be a global leader in the development of innovative and secure payment solutions.

Camilla Akerman, Secretary General, Nordic Payment Council



As Secretary General of the Nordic Payment Council, Camilla Akerman plays a critical role in the coordination and advocacy of payment systems across the Nordic countries. Akerman’s deep understanding of policy, regulation, and collaboration within the Nordic payments industry allows her to speak with authority on the interconnected nature of payment systems in the region. She provides strategic insights into the collaborative efforts to drive harmonisation across Nordic countries and ensure that the region remains a global leader in payments innovation.

Martin Georgzen, Chief Commercial Officer, Bankgirot



Bankgirot is one of the leading clearing houses for payments in Sweden. Martin Georgzen, as Chief Commercial Officer, plays a key role in driving innovation in payment systems and infrastructure. His insights into the complexities of Swedish payment methods, as well as trends in interbank clearing and settlement systems, make him an authority on the future of payments in Sweden and beyond.

Sarah Hager, Chief Commercial Officer, Enable Banking



As Chief Commercial Officer at Enable Banking, Sarah Hager plays a pivotal role in helping financial institutions implement seamless, digital-first solutions. Hager is an advocate for simplifying the customer experience through innovative payments technology. She is at the cutting edge of embedded finance and payment solutions, helping financial institutions meet the demands of an increasingly digital-first customer base. Hager’s focus on the integration of fintech services into traditional banking models is invaluable when it comes to understanding future payment trends.

Perttu Kroger, General Manager, Finland, Vipps MobilePay



Vipps MobilePay is one of the most significant payment platforms in the Nordics, and Perttu Kroger is at the helm of its operations in Finland. With his vast experience in managing a cross-border payment platform that connects consumers, merchants, and banks, Kroger is an expert on how mobile payments are reshaping the Nordic market. He offers firsthand knowledge on mobile payment adoption, trends in consumer behaviour, and the future of financial technology in Finland.

Paulina Kudlacik, Confirmation of Payee Scheme Manager, Nordic Payment Council



Paulina Kudlacik is responsible for the Confirmation of Payee (CoP) scheme at the Nordic Payment Council. The CoP initiative aims to prevent fraud and errors in payments by verifying the payee's identity before money is transferred. Her expertise in security and fraud prevention aligns with the growing focus on safe and secure payment systems in the Nordics. Kudlacik’s work in ensuring the implementation and success of CoP makes her an essential voice when discussing the evolution of payment security.

Anders Olofsson, Head of PaaS, TietoEvry Banking



Anders Olofsson leads the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings at TietoEvry, a global leader in digital services and software for the banking industry. Olofsson’s deep understanding of cloud-based financial services, digital banking transformation, and the evolving regulatory landscape allows him to provide invaluable perspectives on how Nordic banks are adopting new technologies and business models. He is particularly skilled in addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the shift towards open banking.

Ylva Palmqvist, Commercial Lead, Payments, Danske Bank



Ylva Palmqvist is a prominent commercial lead at Danske Bank, focusing on payments. Palmqvist has an extensive background in driving payment strategies across multiple Nordic markets. Her expertise in both the commercial and strategic sides of payments provides a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing financial institutions, fintech companies, and payment providers in the region. She is an expert on the integration of payment systems and the impact of emerging trends like instant payments and digital currencies.

Marilin Pikaro, Director, Innovation, Conduct and Consumers, European Banking Authority (EBA)



As a key figure in the European Banking Authority, Marilin Pikaro brings a unique regulatory and consumer-focused perspective to the Nordic payments dialogue. Her expertise in innovation, consumer protection, and the conduct of financial institutions gives her a vital role in discussing the regulatory landscape shaping payment trends in the Nordic region and across Europe. Pikaro is a thought leader in balancing innovation with regulatory requirements, ensuring that the Nordic payments ecosystem remains secure and consumer-friendly.

Emmie Silen, Product Manager, SEB



Emmie Silen from SEB is at the forefront of product management within one of the largest Nordic banks. Her role focuses on digital product development and financial services innovation. Silen’s deep understanding of consumer needs, coupled with her ability to translate these needs into actionable payment solutions, allows her to speak about the rapid digitisation of banking services. She offers valuable insights into the evolving preferences of consumers and the role of banks in supporting new payment technologies.

Ville Sointu, Chief Strategist, Digital Currencies, Nordea



Ville Sointu is one of the leading voices in the Nordic region when it comes to digital currencies and their potential to transform payments. As Chief Strategist at Nordea, Sointu focuses on how blockchain and digital currencies are integrated into the broader financial ecosystem. His knowledge of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and their impact on cross-border payments makes him a crucial figure in understanding the future of Nordic payments in a world where digital currencies are becoming mainstream.

