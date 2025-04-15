Inside the tech behind the transformation: Sponsors announced for NextGen Nordics

Ever wanted to be in the same room as the senior executives leading payments innovation across the Nordics and Europe? NextGen Nordics on 29 April 2025 at the Münchenbryggeriet in Stockholm, Sweden, is your chance to hear from the technology vendors that are supporting financial institutions expertly navigate a convoluted web of regulations, at a time when fraud is at an all-time high and consumer experience must be kept front of mind.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

This year’s NextGen Nordics brings together a powerhouse of solution providers and innovators, each playing a critical role in shaping the future of real-time payments, cross-border innovation, and digital transformation.

Meet the sponsors who are driving the next generation of payments forward:

ACI Worldwide

Renowned for powering real-time payments globally, ACI helps banks, fintechs, and intermediaries accelerate their modernisation efforts. With a robust suite of solutions addressing fraud, open banking, and instant payments, ACI empowers institutions to innovate securely and at scale.

Banfico

Banfico delivers cloud-based API solutions that are vital for open banking and PSD2 compliance. Their services help institutions streamline access to secure APIs and identity services - facilitating smoother third-party integrations and faster market readiness.

CGI

A long-time player in digital financial services, CGI supports large-scale transformation and modernisation across banks and payment ecosystems. With deep local knowledge and global capability, they are trusted advisors and implementers across the Nordics.

Ericsson Mobile Financial Services



Bringing telecom-grade scalability to financial services, Ericsson enables secure, real-time mobile payments and digital wallets - bridging the gap between telecommunications companies and financial institutions in emerging and developed markets alike.

Finastra

As a global leader in financial software, Finastra delivers cutting-edge solutions for core banking, payments, and open finance. Their cloud-first platforms are helping Nordic banks drive innovation through ecosystem collaboration.

FIS

As one of the largest global providers of financial technology, FIS empowers banks and fintechs with scalable solutions for payments, core banking, and risk management. Their advanced real-time payment platforms and ISO 20022-ready infrastructure help institutions across the Nordics accelerate innovation while ensuring regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Graz

With a focus on compliance and anti-financial crime technology, Graz helps financial institutions strengthen their operational resilience. Their tools for screening and monitoring are instrumental in managing regulatory risk in real-time.

Nasdaq Verafin



Nasdaq Verafin is redefining how financial crime is detected and prevented. Using advanced analytics and machine learning, they offer cutting-edge solutions to tackle money laundering, fraud, and suspicious transaction monitoring.

Temenos

Temenos’ cloud-native banking platform supports financial institutions globally, enabling agile, scalable, and secure payment operations. Their technology helps banks deliver frictionless customer experiences while staying compliant.

Tietoevry

As a Nordic powerhouse in technology services, Tietoevry combines deep industry knowledge with innovative software to drive digital transformation. From instant payments to ISO 20022 migration, they’re helping banks modernise their infrastructure.

Unifits

Specialists in ISO 20022 testing and validation, Unifits makes it easier for financial institutions to ensure compliance and interoperability. Their tools reduce the burden of complex message migrations across payment rails.

Visa Direct



Revolutionising real-time payouts, Visa Direct enables fast, secure money movement around the globe. Whether it's gig economy disbursements or cross-border transfers, Visa Direct is transforming how businesses and consumers move money.

Worldline

A global leader in payment services, Worldline supports seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions across acquiring, issuing, and terminal services. Their innovations are at the heart of Europe’s most advanced payment ecosystems.

XMLdation

XMLdation streamlines payment testing and onboarding with modern SaaS tools built for ISO 20022 and real-time payments. By automating validation, simulation, and message testing, XMLdation helps banks and clearing systems reduce time-to-market, improve quality, and ensure seamless interoperability across complex payment ecosystems.

Whether you're a bank executive, a payment strategist, or a technology provider, NextGen Nordics 2025 offers a unique opportunity to connect with these industry leaders. Explore the latest technologies, learn from pioneering case studies, and shape the future of payments across the Nordics and beyond.

Secure your spot today and be part of the conversation that defines the next generation of payments. Register here.