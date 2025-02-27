/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Swiss AI firm Unique raises €30m in series A funding

Unique, a Switzerland-based startup providing AI platforms to the financial services market, has secured €28.6 in funding.

  0 Be the first to comment

Swiss AI firm Unique raises €30m in series A funding

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The firm has completed its Series A funding and has now raised more than €50m since its formation in 2021.

The funding was led by CommerzVentures, the VC arm of the German bank, and London-based VC firm DN Capital, with additional support from existing backers like VI Partners and Pictet Group. 

According to Unique CEO Manuel Grenacher, the funding will be used to "significantly boost our global expansion efforts and enhance our ability to delpoy agentic solutions" for its client base. 

"As a vertical AI leader and a category owner, we are dedicated to advancing the financial services industry, and with the strong backing from our investors, we aim to drive the next wave of innovation,” said Grenacher. 

In addition, Unique has also appointed Dana Ritter as chief product officer. Ritter was previously a group product manager at Google Deepmind and led the launch of the Gemini project on Android. 

 

Sponsored [New Report] Risk-based Authentication: Enhancing Security and User Experience in Fraud Prevention
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

CommerzVentures Unique

Channels

/artificial intelligence /people /start ups

Keywords

machine learning

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

BNY and OpenAI strike deal to develop AI platform

/ai

Datalign raises $9m for AI-powered financial advisory tech

/ai

NatWest invests in AI startup dedicated to tackling financial vulnerability

/cloud

Citi signs with Google Cloud for AI

/ai

ABN Amro turns to AI for trade finance automation

/startups

PayPal invests in conversational AI firm Rasa

[New Impact Study] Are you ready for CBPR+? Accelerating modernisation and efficiency through ISO 20Finextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Are you ready for CBPR+? Accelerating modernisation and efficiency through ISO 20022

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept