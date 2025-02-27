Swiss AI firm Unique raises €30m in series A funding

Unique, a Switzerland-based startup providing AI platforms to the financial services market, has secured €28.6 in funding.

The firm has completed its Series A funding and has now raised more than €50m since its formation in 2021.

The funding was led by CommerzVentures, the VC arm of the German bank, and London-based VC firm DN Capital, with additional support from existing backers like VI Partners and Pictet Group.

According to Unique CEO Manuel Grenacher, the funding will be used to "significantly boost our global expansion efforts and enhance our ability to delpoy agentic solutions" for its client base.

"As a vertical AI leader and a category owner, we are dedicated to advancing the financial services industry, and with the strong backing from our investors, we aim to drive the next wave of innovation,” said Grenacher.

In addition, Unique has also appointed Dana Ritter as chief product officer. Ritter was previously a group product manager at Google Deepmind and led the launch of the Gemini project on Android.