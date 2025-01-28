NatWest invests in AI startup dedicated to tackling financial vulnerability

NatWest Group has made a minority investment in Serene, an early-stage AI platform dedicated to tackling financial vulnerability.

Through real-time customer insights driven by AI and behavioural science, the platform detects early signs of financial distress and predicts risks to help financial institutions deliver personalised, timely support at scale.



Serene joined NatWest’s Accelerator in 2023 and was spotted at the bank’s recent Fintech Showcase event where it pitched its concept to industry experts, investors and business owners. The investment by NatWest is part of a wider funding round, led by Fuel Ventures.



The bank says that by partnering and experimenting with Serene it will be able to refine its existing models, improve customer insights and financial support, and benefit from cross-industry collaboration through Serene’s networks.



David Grunwald, director of innovation and partnerships at NatWest Group comments: “As people continue to adapt to an ever changing world, it’s important for us to be a trusted partner who can anticipate, understand and respond to customers’ changing needs - technology is helping us to do this faster and more effectively. Platforms like Serene show the potential of tools like AI to improve outcomes for customers, in this case, by quickly identifying vulnerabilities to play a positive role across the financial system."