Datalign raises $9m for AI-powered financial advisory tech

Datalign, an AI platform matching people with financial advisors, has secured a $5 million investment from Link Ventures.

The investment brings Datalign's seed funding to $9 million on a post-money valuation of $75 million.

Founded in 2022, Datalign connects consumers and vetted financial advisory firms on its proprietary platform. The firm uses data and AI-powered analytics for a streamlined and efficient experience for both sides by aligning their unique needs to create one-to-one matches.

The funds will be used to grow Datalign's team of AI experts ahead of the release of several AI-focused products in 2025.

"With Link Ventures’ partnership, we're strategically positioned to execute our vision of leading the wealth management industry’s AI revolution," says Satayan Mahajan, CEO, Datalign.

